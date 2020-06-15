Week four of Summer in the Park to feature trail cleanup, crafts, night hike

Three weeks of Summer in the Park activities are already in the books at Warriors Path State Park, but there are still several more weeks to enjoy the fun.

The park is gearing up for its fourth week of activities, which will begin Tuesday; a selection of activities for the week is listed below. To view more events or to register for an activity, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path and click “Upcoming Events.”

Tuesday, June 16

9:30 a.m. — Leaf Prints: “Ordinary” leaves come in such extraordinary shapes and textures. We can capture these patterns with ink and paper. Come make a leaf souvenir at the main bath house. There will be enough supplies for two groups of 12 people.

3 p.m. — Bird’s Eye View: Take a hike to the Overlook and look at our world from a different perspective. Don't forget your camera! Meet at the soccer field parking lot, past the marina. Please preregister.

5 p.m. — Noisy Toys: How did the pioneer children make music or noise? Make your very own “musical” instrument with a few simple things from nature. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to create some “beautiful music.” In case of rain, meet at the main bath house. There will be enough supplies for 15 people.

Wednesday, June 17

10:30 a.m. — Survival Techniques: Learn what you can do if you ever find yourself lost in the wilderness. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or the main bath house if it is raining. Park staff will repeat the program for groups of 15 at a time.

4 p.m. — Junior Rangers Trail Cleanup: Make the park a cleaner, healthier environment! You’ll make a big difference for our earth and begin to earn your Junior Ranger badge. Meet at the main bath house. Be prepared to get dirty! Park staff can repeat this program for two groups of 15 people.

8:30 p.m. — Cherokee Campfire Tales: Meet at the campfire circle and enjoy the stories told by the first travelers along the Warriors Path. If it rains, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance. Park staff will repeat the stories for groups of 25 at a time.

Thursday, June 18

9 a.m. — Hike the Boneyard: Come explore a remote corner of Warriors Path, full of nature discovery. This will be a challenging 2-3 mile hike, so be sure to wear comfortable clothes, good hiking shoes, and bring some drinking water. Meet at the Mountain Bike Trail parking area. Please preregister.

9:30 a.m. — Recycling 101: We all know that recycling is good for the earth, and good for us, too! Learn some easy ways to keep the park, and our planet, a green, healthy place. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or main bath house if it is raining. Park staff can repeat this program for groups of 15 at a time.

5 p.m. — Birds of Prey: Meet a real, live feathered hunter and learn his fascinating life story. A “Wildlife Ambassador” will be at the Open Air Chapel between 5-6 p.m. to meet with groups of 15 people at a time. If it rains, meet at the main bath house.

Friday, June 19

11:30 a.m. — Bike Ride and Stream Stomp: Come explore life in the muddy places. That cool creek water sure will feel good after a warm bike ride. Pedal down to the camp store, and we'll ride down to the creek. Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes and be prepared to get wet and muddy. Note that all riders must wear a bicycle helmet. Children 10 or under must be accompanied by an adult. Please preregister.

2 p.m. — Corn Husk Dolls: The early settlers along the Warriors Path couldn't afford to waste anything; even old corn husks could become a doll or toy. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to try this old-timey craft. If it’s raining, meet at the main bath house. Park staff can repeat this program for groups of 15 at a time.

4:30 p.m. — Plant Defenses: They don’t look too stressed, but even plants have their troubles. Find out how our green neighbors deal with the troubles of life. Meet at the Open Air Chapel to begin a short walk. Please preregister.

Saturday, June 20

10 a.m. — Meet the Snakes: They’re not the fearsome creatures you’ve been led to believe. Come out and learn the facts about these interesting and helpful animals. Meet at the Open Air Chapel. If it rains, meet at the main bath house. Park staff can repeat this program for groups of 15 at a time.

4:30 p.m. — I Spy: Let’s observe all the wonders of nature and wildlife around us. Bring your sharp eyes to the Open Air Chapel for a fun game of “I Spy.” If it rains, meet at the main bath house. Park staff will repeat this program for 15 people at a time.

8:30 p.m. — Night Woods: It’s a whole different world out there at night. Discover the peace and the excitement of forest life on the dark side of the day. Bring a dim flashlight to the main bath house to begin a night hike. Please preregister.