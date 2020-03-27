Burton committee extends deadline for hall of fame nominations

NORTON — The executive board of the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame Committee has extended the deadline to submit nominations for the 2020 class.

Committee Chairman Steve Childers announced Thursday that the executive board approved the action to extend the nomination deadline from April 1 to May 1 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In these extraordinary times, the executive board felt the need to extend the deadline for nominations in order to give individuals more time to consider nominating candidates for the 2020 fall of fame class,” Childers said.

“We hope that life returns to normal for all of us soon and that we can continue the process of selecting the next class of the J.I. Burton Hall of Fame.”

Childers said there could be another extension depending on circumstances in April.

Online nomination forms for the seventh class of inductees to the Burton “Order of the Shield and Sword” are available at the hall’s website.

Candidates for induction include former athletes, participants, achievers of extraordinary recognition, coaches and other contributors to the success of the school.

Requirements for consideration are:

• A candidate for selection as an athlete/participant graduated from Burton or the former Norton High School after making an outstanding contribution to his or her sport or competitive program. A candidate is not eligible for nomination until at least 10 years after graduation.

• The candidate made extraordinary individual achievements that have garnered special recognition for the school and/or professional recognition that exemplifies extraordinary achievements in their profession. This individual may or may not have been an athlete/participant. A candidate is not eligible for nomination until at least 10 years after graduation.

• A candidate for selection as a coach or director must be a former coach or director who has distinguished himself or herself by demonstrating exceptional leadership, character, integrity, expertise and athletic achievement during his or her tenure at J.I. Burton that lasted a minimum of five years.

• A candidate as a contributor should be an individual that has helped develop and foster the growth of competitive programs and has made significant or continuing contributions to the school.

After nominations are received, the new class of inductees will be chosen by the hall of fame’s selection committee. An induction banquet and ceremony is planned for the fall.