KINGSPORT - Margaret Geneva Long, 74, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

Margaret was a lifelong resident of Hawkins and Sullivan County. She attended Mount Nebo Baptist Church. She loved gardening, canning, and spending time with family and friends especially with her baby, Bandit.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Long; parents, Richard and Margaret Frazier; brothers, Charlie Frazier and Roy Frazier; sister, Ruby Rhoton.

Margaret is survived by her son, Chris Long (Lisa); grandchildren, Aaron Cleek and Ally Long; 5 great grandchildren, sister, Helen Pennington; brother, John Frazier (Jean); special niece, Tammy Skeen (Tim); special great nephew, Zane Pendergrass; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Paul Allison officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

Pallbearers will be Aaron Cleek, Zane Pendergrass, Randy Frazier, Tim Skeens, and Jonathan Frazier.

Special thanks to Dr. Franzus and staff for all the loving care they provided to her for several years.

To leave an online message for the Long family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Long family.