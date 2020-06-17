She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother who was always willing to sacrifice self for family. She was formerly a co-owner of the Church Hill Flower Shop and owner of The Wedding Shop. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, founded by her father, where she enjoyed being the "greeter" for many years. She founded the group "Young at Heart," a group of senior adults, at her church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. William and Dennie Pangle; brother, Bill Pangle; sister, Lois Pangle Davis; youngest son, Randy and the love of her life, her husband of 47 years, Dale B. Christian.

She is survived by her sons, William and wife, Terrye; Roger and wife, Terrie; her daughter, Janet Jackson and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Jodi Burns; Matthew, Adam, and Aaron Christian; William, Thomas, and Sarah Jackson; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Christian, and Mitchell Miller; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Village at Allandale and to Amedysis Hospice, for the excellent care she received.

Services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Church Hill with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Due to covid-19 the family will not have a receiving line prior to or after the service. Entombment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com or sign our online register book at https://remembrance-registry.com/christian-sells.

