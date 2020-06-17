KINGSPORT - Harold Gene Wheeler, 77, of Kingsport (Colonial Heights) passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born October 8, 1942, in Kingsport, to the late G.W. and Hazel Wheeler.

Harold enjoyed feeding squirrels and birds, working on lawn mowers and weed eaters and he loved to paint pictures for his family and friends.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Harold retired from Tennessee Eastman as a lubricator.

Mr. Wheeler was of the Presbyterian faith.

Those left to cherish Harold’s memory are his special friend, Janice Crawford Cox; daughter, Karen Wine and husband, George; son, Jason Wheeler and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Abbey and Creed Wheeler; mother of his children, Helen Swift Lewis; brothers, Gerald D. Wheeler, Gary W. Wheeler and wife, Bridget; sisters, Betty Ann Pittman and Priscilla Steele; several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Larry Munsey, Minister will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Amedisys Hospice and W-3 Wilcox Hall at Holston Valley Medical Center for their compassionate care of Harold.

