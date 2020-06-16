KINGSPORT - Patsy L. Stump, 82, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born November 22, 1937, in Kingsport, to the late Claude and Irene Phillips.

Patsy was a loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and lived faithfully for the Lord her entire life. Patsy attended the Christian Life Center.

In her later years, she committed her life to helping others as a care-giver.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gallie Stump.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ferd Stump; daughter, Shelia McMurray and husband, Eddie; grandchildren, Penny Cochran and husband, Tommy, Chad Kanipe and wife, Cindy, Chris Kanipe and wife, Julie, Kenny Stump, Angelia Bombailey, Mikey Stump and fiance’, Andrea King, Todd Stump and fiance’, Brianna Mullins; several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 pm at the residence.

Prior to the visitation, Patsy will be laid to rest by her husband, Gallie at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to those who ministered to Patsy during her final days.

