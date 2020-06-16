She was born in Wise County VA, the daughter of the late Ezz Edens, and Jay (Pippen) Edens. She was a christian who always faithfully attended church her whole life. She loved cooking, coloring, and had a wonderful spirit. She was full of love, and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed making people feel welcomed and loved.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Wayne Chandler Gilley, her sister Teresa Brown, and niece Tammie Brown.

She is survived by her nephews; Steve Edens wife Lisa, Tim Brown wife Sheila, Ricky Edens wife Arrianne, great nieces and nephews, Jordan Davis, Kimberly Cox, Scotty Davis, Maddox Davis, Miles Rachel,Ely Rachel, and her lifelong friends, Geraldine Huff, Deborah Wade, Shelby Meade,other close relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, for a committal service at 1p.m. with Pastor Tracy McPherson officiating.

You may go online to view arrangements, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com

Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the family of Jenny Gilley.