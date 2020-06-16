George Marshall Basford Gillen

He was born in Manhattan, NY on May 29, 1932, a son of the late George MacDonald Gillen and Muriel Saunders Gillen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters and daughter, Dr. Kathryn Barbara Foss and husband Dr. Peter Foss.

In 1949 George and Barbara found each other in high school in Coatesville, PA and recently celebrated 65 years together. George graduated from Lehigh University in '56 and their first home was in Columbus, OH. The move to Bristol came in 1976 when George partnered in the purchase and operated Owens Manufacturing Company in Bristol, VA. George was a loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather of many. He attended St. Anne Catholic Church where he served as a song leader and also was a member of the Bristol Concert Choir. He was an avid enthusiast of all music; enjoyed and appreciated finer wine, arts, and Scotch. He loved model trains and growing rose bushes. Before retirement he owned and operated the first Allstate Insurance neighborhood office.

George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara Jean Gillen; daughters, Muriel Ann Gillen Baker (Olan), Merifaith Perdue (Steve), Melissa Mae Reid, Barbara Jean Wallace and husband Dr. Jefferey Wallace; sons, George T. R. Gillen (Tammy) and Rudolph M. L. Gillen; brother, John L. Gillen (Betsy); sister, Linda Ogata (Craig); 20 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and Chihuahua Teenie Lou. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice, their appreciation and admiration to Amy and Krista for all the loving care they have provided which knows no bounds.

There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/florida.

"A heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others".

