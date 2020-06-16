Charles “Charlie” Franklin Fletcher

GATE CITY, VA - Charles Franklin Fletcher, 76, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Scott County, VA on May 26, 1944 to the late Walter Pearl and Lillie Tilda (Tomlinson) Fletcher.

Charlie loved serving the community with his produce stand, Charlie’s Fruits and Vegetables. He also loved flea markets and Jerry Lee Lewis.

In addition to his parents, his brother, Junior Fletcher preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughter, Angel Dockery and husband, Anthony, Yuma, VA; son, David Fletcher and wife, Chastity, Surgoinsville, TN; brothers, Eddie Fletcher and wife, Debbie, Yuma, VA, Albert (Al) Fletcher and wife, Kris, Kingsport, TN; special uncle, Jack Tomlinson, Purchase Ridge, VA; grandchildren, Dustin Dockery and girlfriend, Katie, Tiana Dockery, Dylan Fletcher, Bodhi Fletcher, Chloe Fletcher; great grandchildren, Eliana Morris and an expected great grandson in September; along with several nieces, cousins and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with Preacher Robert Fletcher and Preacher Larry Tolley officiating. Josh Gilliam and Emerson Brown will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Fletcher Cemetery in the Yuma Community of Scott County, VA. Dustin Dockery, Dylan Fletcher, Anthony Dockery, David Dockery, Marvin Dockery, and David Thacker will serve as pallbearers. Dooley Sawyer, Eddie Thomas, and Jackie Shelton will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family would like to give special thanks to Elite Hospice and his special angel, Melissa, Dr. Arnette and his nurse, Lisa.

An online guest registry is available to the family at www.gatecityfunerals.com

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Charles Franklin Fletcher.