DUFFIELD, VA - Annie Ernestine Duncan, Duffield, VA, 85, entered into eternal rest to be with her heavenly Father at her home, Sunday, June 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. – 1:00p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1:00p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Evangelist Philip Free officiating. Music will be provided by Philip Free, Chad and Jennifer Jones and Brittney Blevins.

Burial will follow the service Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Powers Cemetery in the Robinette Valley Community of Scott County, VA. Her nephews, Mike Duncan, Delmar Duncan, Jay Duncan, Mason Horne, Keith Herron, Randy Duncan, Rodney Duncan, Larry Duncan, and Scott Duncan will serve as pallbearers. Her nephews, Bobby Duncan, Roger Duncan, J.J. Linkous, Rick Duncan, Alvin Duncan and Jaiden Stacey and Bentley Blevins will serve as honorary pallbearers. K.K. Blevins and Bella Horne will serve as flower girls.

An online guest register is available for the Duncan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

