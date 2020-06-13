CHURCH HILL - Jimmy Moore, 79, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1940 to the late Mabel and Kelly Moore. He was a life-long resident of Hawkins County.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 1999 after 40 years of service. Jimmy loved attending sporting events, especially University of Tennessee football games, watching his grandchildren play, and covering high school sports for six decades as a correspondent for the Kingsport Times-News and more recently writing for TriCitiesSports.com. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Donnie Moore, sister Shelby Cradic, stepsons Brad and Eric Christian.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Pearcy Christian Moore of the home, sons Jeremy and Marty (Sha) Moore, grandchildren Meghan and Matthew Moore, Peyton, Paxton and Parker Christian, brothers Kelly Elton (Donna) Moore, Virgil Moore, sister-in-law Sue Pearcy, brother-in-law Kyle Pearcy, numerous nieces and nephews and special neighbors Ray and Judy Trent.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 14 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home from 5-7 pm followed by funeral services at 7 PM with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating. Jimmy will be laid to rest at 11 AM on Monday, June 15 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Military rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265 Honor Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM Monday Morning.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ron Bliss, Ray Trent, Mike Hurd, Mike Warner, Steve Wilmoth, and Ronnie Housewright.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that friends may donate to Oak Grove Baptist Church or the charity of their choice.

