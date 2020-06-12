Valice Dougherty

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Addington Frame Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA with Noah Taylor Rex McMurray and officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Dougherty family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Valice Meade Dougherty.