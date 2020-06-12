Barbara “Sis” Barrett Hite, 80, of Rock Springs, went to be with the Lord with her loving husband of 61 years, Jerry Glen and close relatives, at her side, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Barbara “Sis” was a 46-year kidney transplant survivor, which was donated to her by her brother James Barrett. Sis was an active and dear member of Rock Springs Baptist Church. She always had a smile to greet you, a sense of humor to make you laugh, and a warm hug to comfort you.

Sis was preceded in death by her mother and father, Jessie and Gertrude Hensley Barrett; infant daughter, Kathy Michelle; sisters, Helen Gray, and Thelma and husband, Wayne Parton; brothers, Paul and wife, Jean Barrett, Delmar and wife, Donna Barrett, Bill Barrett, and Lynn and wife, Faye Barrett; sister-in-law, Bobbie; and brother-in-law, Buster Smith. She was also preceded by her mother and father-in-law, Mary Kate and George Lee Hite.

Sis is survived by her loving husband, Jerry Glen Hite; brother, James and wife, Nell Barrett; sister, Judy Smith; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, John Gray; sister-in-law, Stella Barrett; and many in-laws and dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport and at any time at the home of Jerry Glen.

A Celebration of Sis’s Life will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with Brother Ed Dillowe and Pastor Russell Payne officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Hite’s Family Cemetery of Rock Springs on Oak Haven Lane.

Pallbearers will be Bubba Morelock, Michael Morelock, Toby Steffey, B.J. Mitchell, Todd Ferguson, Rick Gray, Scotty Smith, and Shane Christian. Honorary pallbearers will be James Barrett, Don Barrett, Mark Barrett, Tony Barrett, Danny Barrett, Chris Lawson, Shane Maness and Charles Ketron.

The family of Barbara “Sis” Hite would like to offer the warmest thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff of Asbury Place - Baysmont, and the Intensive Care Unit Nurses and doctors of Holston Valley Medical Center.

In remembrance of Sis, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, www.kidneyfund.org.