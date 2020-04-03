KINGSPORT - Phyllis J. Taylor, of Kingsport, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday April 1, 2020 at her residence.

She loved the Lord and was a shining example of a Christian daughter, wife, mother, sister and aunt. Phyllis worked for several doctors in the Kingsport area, retiring from her nursing career, which she loved dearly. She loved people and had a heart of gold. Cooking was one of her many God-given talents that she shared with everyone whether it be a delicious cake, her famous homemade chili or cooking for LOVE meals with her church. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and later attended Tabernacle Baptist Church till her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Denver and Cleatis Pierce; sister, Wanda Baxter; brother, Bobby Pierce; mother and father-in-law, George and Blanche Taylor.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 55 years, E Wayne Taylor; daughter, Kimberly Wright and husband Michael; grand-dog, Holly; along with several nieces and nephews.

Due to the current restrictions on group gatherings a private graveside service will be held for the family with Dr. Cecil Sturgill officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Shipley, John Whittington, Jackie Baxter, Jeremy Patterson, Richard Hunsaker & Jack Casey.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

