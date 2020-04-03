CHURCH HILL - Brenda Seaver, 70, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after her long courageous battle.

Due to the state restrictions of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held for the family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. To view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on her obituary page at 12:00 PM on Saturday. If you are not able to watch the service at 12:00 PM, it will be uploaded by 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 5.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Seaver family.