Randall Hickman, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday April, 1st. He was a hard working man who loved being out on the farm and loved his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Garland Hickman; brother, Harold Hickman; sister, Donna Dean; and son, Lynn Gladson.

He is survived by his mother, Virginia Hickman; his loving wife of 29 years, Donna; daughters, Deanna Nicole and special friend Aaron Thompson; Olivia and Don Scalf; brother, Larry Hickman; sisters, Cathy (Bill) Bowery, Mildred (Donnie) Duncan, Theresa Hickman and Burl Turnmier, Janet and Julie Hickman; grandkids, Preston McNally, Madison McNally, JohnBoy Douglas, Damon Gladson, Eli Gladson; sister-in-law, Janice (Eddie) Cinnamon; Mitch and Bentley Butler; special friend, Tim Piltcher. Special thanks to Pappy and Nanny Laster.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.