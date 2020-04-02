Michael Fate Russell

He was of the Baptist faith and a lifelong member of the Fall Branch and Kingsport communities. Mike graduated from Fall Branch High School. He served as a member of the Army National Guard and was also a Mason of Johnson Lodge #274 in Fall Branch and a Shriner with Jericho Temple. Mike began his career with Mead Paper, and ended it 51 years later with Domtar. He thoroughly enjoyed his time playing softball with the Harmony and Mead softball teams.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Russell; mother, Anna Louise Hite Russell; and sister, Jennifer Russell Burgner.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Russell; daughter, Laura Russell-Harper (Larry); step-daughter, Robin Haga Floyd (Steven); son, James Parker; granddaughter, Marli Maxwell (Scotty); grandson, Seth Harper; and granddaughter, Ava Parker. He was also known as Granny to his great-grandson Haiden Maxwell. Other survivors include his sister, Vicky Chaverelle (Roger); special nephew, Michael Dykes; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Jane Booher and Carrie Beth Hall Fuller.

Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic a family graveside service will be held in Mountain Home National Cemetery with a Celebration of Life held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Pat Summitt Clinic, The University of Tennessee, Nursing Education Fund, 1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920, or to the charity of your choice.

