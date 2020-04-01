KINGSPORT - Thomas Lee Guy 79, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Thomas was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Guy; parents, Elmer and Florence Guy.

Survivors include his children, Terry Guy and fiancé Kerry Bradford and Barry Guy and wife Tammy; grandchildren, Megan Renee Guy, Dakota Guy, Brianna Guy, Sierra Jordan, John Jordan, Zachary Blizzard, and Brittany Blizzard; former daughter-in-law, Kristie Blizzard; great- grandchildren, Lilly Guy, Addison, and Amira Adams; along with a host of friends and extended family.

There will be no formal service at this time.

