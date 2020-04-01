CHURCH HILL - Sherman Orville Whitaker, an Army World War II veteran, went to his heavenly home Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 99. The birth and death of Sherman is not nearly as relevant as the days he lived.

Sherman Whitaker was born August 3rd, 1920 in Jonesbourogh, Tennessee to John and Vendora Whitaker. He accepted Christ and became a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Carmel Tennessee. He proudly served his country during WW II in the United States Army.

Sherman was preceded in death by his daughter in law Jan Whitaker and his loving wife Henrietta and son Steve.

Those left to carry on his legacy are sisters, Zella Roberts and Barbara Dregar; son, Butch Whitaker; daughter and son in law, Nickie and Tom Pippin; granddaughter and husband Christina and Brian Wilkerson, Donna and Steve Moore; grandson Don and Rhonda Pippin, Steve and Julie Whitaker and Chip and Teresa Whitaker; 11 great grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren several nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members.

A private service will be held for the family. Due to the state restrictions of COVID – 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com or call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Whitaker family.