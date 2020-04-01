KINGSPORT - Lon Zade Shuler, 92, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City.

A Graveside Service with full military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

To leave an online condolence for the family please www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Lon Zade Shuler and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.