ORLANDO, FL - John Kelly Dillard, (62), of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Kingsport, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Kingsport after a brief illness.

He was born in Kingsport, a son of Robert Gibbs and Sue Dillard, and grew up in the Borden Mill Village. Kelly graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1975, attended ETSU and was a Veteran having served in the U.S. Airforce. He retired from IBEW LU 934 in 2019 after 35 years of service. Kelly enjoyed traveling, golf, tennis, ping-pong, and spending time with his lifelong friend and companion, Amy Key, from Kingsport, currently residing in Orlando, FL.

He is survived by his lifelong friend and companion, Amy Key; and brother and sister-in-law, Robert Kim and Leigh Dillard.

Kelly has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

