He was born in Spartanburg, SC, and grew up in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a 1952 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Oak Ridge, TN; a 1956 graduate of Maryville College, Maryville, TN, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in English; a graduate of Georgia State University, where he received his Master's Degree in Counseling; and a graduate of Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary, Louisville, KY, where he received his Bachelor of Divinity Degree.

He was a retired Chaplain and Lt. Colonel in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam, Korea, and Germany along with many stateside assignments.

He was an accomplished athlete and enjoyed walking and hiking mountain trails and reading. He had a deep appreciation for drama and music. He loved spending time at "The Cabin" in Pisgah Forest, NC, and had very fond memories of family trips to the beach, Montana, and Switzerland.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Jones Shackelford; son William "Randy" Randolph Shackelford (Cathie) of Johnson City, TN; son Anthony "Tony" Patton Shackelford (Jennifer) of Yonges Island, SC; daughter Becky Patton Shackelford Marambio (Henry) of Knoxville, TN; grandson Jason Allen Shackelford of Yonges Island, SC; and three special nieces and a special nephew.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Adelaide Patton Shackelford (who died during childbirth); father, Macfarland Shackelford, Sr.; stepmother, Frances Cleaveland Shackelford; brother, Macfarland Shackelford, Jr.; sister, Carol Easler Hayworth; and guardians, Margaret Patton Easler and Carroll Easler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663 or Habitat for Humanity.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN, is serving the family. www.clickfh.com