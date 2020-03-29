PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Ralph Lincoln Olinger, age 80, of Pennington Gap, VA was born September 15, 1939 in Saltville, VA and passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Middlesboro, KY.

He was a member of the Outreach Church of God in Pennington Gap, VA. Ralph was a surveyor for the coal mines for over 40 years.

Ralph is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Olinger; his parents William J. (Bill) and Mamie Olinger; his siblings James Olinger, Sarah (Susie) Debord, Carl Edward (Sam) Olinger and Juanita Sturgill. He is survived by his three daughters Darla Clouse and husband, Jim of Rose Hill, VA, Stacy Sword and husband, Richard of Saltville, VA and Ambria Taylor and husband, Tim of Pennington Gap, VA; five grandchildren Lauren Sword and Lindsey Sword of Saltville, VA Allyson Clouse and Brett Clouse of Rose Hill, VA and Dalton Taylor of Wise, VA; his siblings Richard (Duck) Olinger of Maryland, Polly Roberts of Saltville, VA, John Bill Olinger of Atkins, VA, David Olinger of Damascus, VA and Nancy Holmes of Sugar Grove, VA; a good friend Sonny Hilton; Special pet Maggie and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation and funeral services will be Private at the Province Funeral Home Sanctuary in Pennington Gap, VA with Pastor Paul Davis, Jr.

officiating. A graveside service will be private at the Elizabeth Cemetery in Saltville, VA. Memorials and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.provincefuneralhome.com.

