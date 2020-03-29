Lena (Cricket) Jones

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Lena Annette "Cricket" Jones of the Dot community went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on Wednesday, November 25, 1959 in the Poor Valley Community of Hagan. She retired from Powell Valley News in January 2020 after 32 years of service.

She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of God in Pucketts Creek where she attended for 55 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Leona "Toni" Jones. Her grandparents Rucker and Emma Jones and Olin and Loretta Willis. One nephew Joshua Paul "Baby Josh" Jones.

She is survived by three sisters, Lou Jones and Lisa Jones of the home. Becky Miller and husband Danny of Woodway. Five brothers, David Jones and wife Barbara of the Dot community, Nathan Jones and wife Karen of Lorton, VA, Mark Jones and wife Marie of Pennington Gap, John Jones and wife Janet of the Hickory Flats Community of Pennington Gap and Steve Jones of the Dot community. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Due to the Corona Virus friends may drop by on Tuesday, March 31 at Sturgill Funeral Home between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 pm, with services following with Pastor Jim Ewing officiating. Music will be provided Patricia Ewing. Graveside will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Pallbearers will be David Jones, Mark Jones, John Jones, Steve Jones, Jonathan Jones and Wesley Jones. Those wishing to go in procession with the family to the cemetery should be at the funeral home by 10:15 am. To sign guest book and view obituary please go to www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.