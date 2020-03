ROGERSVILLE - Joe E. Boyd, age 87 of Rogersville, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Signature Health Care after an extended illness.

Due to the CoVid-19 concern the family will be having a private funeral service.

The burial will be 11:00 A.M. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating.

