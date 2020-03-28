J.T. Rogers

Born in Gastonia, N.C., he has lived the majority of his life in East Tennessee. He received his B.S. from University of N.C. of Chapel Hill. J.T. retired from Holston Defense Corp. with 40 years of service. He was an active member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School and sang in the choir.

He was preceded in death by his parents, H.R. and Nellie Rogers; brother, Robert Cline Rogers; and great-granddaughter, Emmy Grace Warford.

J.T. is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce T. Rogers; two daughters, Jane Rogers Burdine and husband John, and Jean Hughes and husband Craig; four grandchildren, T.J. Burdine and wife Tosha, Laura Warford and husband Kelson, Matthew Burdine and wife Abby, and Jenny Kindle; eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Kate, Kyle, Kalem, Rylan, Bentley, and Brayden; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held in consideration of the ongoing crisis and the health and safety of the family and that of the public. The family would like to make a special request, Talmage rarely missed an opportunity to tell a good corny joke or play and sing a hymn. In the coming days to honor his life in some small way, tell a good corny joke or sing a hymn of worship to the Father.

Memorials may be made Ketron United Methodist Church, 301 Virgil Ave., Kingsport, TN 37665.

