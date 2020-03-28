Clell “Ray” Jayne

KINGSPORT - Ray Jayne 57, of Kingsport passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was awarded several decorations including Meritorious Mast & the Commanders Award.

Ray was an avid outdoorsman and survivalist and especially enjoyed hunting. He loved Nascar and had many other hobbies as well. He was a loving father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Clell V. and Nannie Jayne; sisters, Ruby Jayne and Helen Frasier; nephews, David Frasier and Leslie Frasier.

Survivors include his daughter, Krysti Jayne; sisters, Wilda Edwards and Reba Frazier; along with several nieces, nephews; a host of friends and his furbabies, Rascal and Duke.

Due to the current situation with Covid-19 all services will be private.

