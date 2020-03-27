ROGERSVILLE - William "Bill" Smith, age 76, of Rogersville, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

William will lie in state on Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 12:00 noon till 5 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Highland Cemetery with Brett Daniel officiating.

Military honors by Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee National Guard

