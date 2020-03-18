An Angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby girl’s birth and whispered as she shut the book...too beautiful for earth.

Kingsley Morelock, infant daughter of Christine Morelock, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Holston Valley Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Kim Brumfield Sarver.

Surviving other than her mother are her brothers, Isaiah Morelock and Malakai Morelock; her uncle, Brance Baird; aunt, Denise Sarver and cousins, Tristan and Emma.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com

Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

The care of Kingsley Morelock and her family has been entrusted to the staff Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.