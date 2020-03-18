Joe H. Wood Sr., 79 years young, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center after a long period of declining health.

Joe served his country as an Airman 2nd Class aircraft mechanic from 1959 to 1963. He worked various jobs over the years with his last being at Begley Builders. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Joe always had a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Donnie Herron Wood, and infant twin sister and brother.

Joe is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geneva Wood; son, Joe (Joey) H. Wood Jr. and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Ethan Wood (Ashley McMurray), Seth Wood and wife, Maria, and Laken Wood; expected great-granddaughter, Adaline Grace Wood; sister, Carolyn Troxell and fiancé, Jim Langel; brother, David Wood and wife, Jackie; nephews, Jason Wood, Aaron Wood (Leslie); several other nieces, nephews and cousins; and special uncle Joe Richardson and wife, Elsie.

The visitation will be held from 5-6:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday (March 20, 2020) at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Military Rites by American Legion Posts 3/265.

