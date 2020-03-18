Jamie Mildred Qualls Bowen, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 11, 2020. Jamie was born on July 7, 1927, in Clinchport, VA, to the late A.B. and Flora Bell Bishop Qualls.

Jamie met the love of her life, John, in Clinchport in 1948, when John came to help his cousin, Carl Williams, build a general store on Clinch River for Jamie’s mother, Flora Qualls. After several months of courtship, John and Jamie were married on New Year’s Eve Day, December 31, 1948, in Harlan, KY. During her life, Jamie worked at several retail stores in Kingsport, including S.H. Kress and Jordan Jewelers. She was later hired at Kingsport Press, where she worked primarily in the Stamping Department from 1943 – 1950. In 1950, John and Jamie moved to Pittsburgh(Wilkinsburg), PA, for a short period of time and then settle back in Clinchport where they remained until their later years. Jamie was deeply devoted to her family throughout her life. Jamie and John became Christians on May 22, 1960, at West End Baptist Church, in Gate City, VA, and were baptized the following Sunday at Holston River Bridge, in Weber City, VA. John and Jamie were both lifelong members of West End Baptist Church and spoke fondly of the many good friendships made there. She never missed an opportunity to witness to the lost and share the good news of Jesus Christ. Some of her favorite scriptures were Romans 10: 8-13, John 3, and Psalms 23. Her favorite hymm was Amazing Grace and she would smile and say she wore out several rocking chairs singing that song to her children and grandchildren. She was a very giving person and always tended to those who had a need, whether it be money, food, or just a kind word of encouragement. She was a confidant to those who confided in her and she always sought peace and showed love to everyone.

In addition to her parents, Jamie was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John S. Bowen. She was also preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters, including, E.D. Qualls (Nin); O.B. Qualls (Lilly), J.J. Qualls (Zella Mae), Elizabeth Dishner (Clarence), Maude Pardue (Ed), Beada Lane (Glen), Blanche Davidson (Worley), Irene Williams (Carl), Eugene Qualls (infant), Ralph Qualls (Patsy), and Enoch Qualls.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ricky J. Bowen (Teresa) of Church Hill, TN, Sherry Tjongakiet Belicza of Frederick, MD, and Timothy J. Bowen (Teresa) of Adrian, MI; grandchildren, Greg Bowen, Josh Cregger (Angel), Trish Stewart (Mike), Chase Hamly (Lindsey), Tessa Palumbo (Anthony), and Nathan Bowen; great-grandchildren, Cody Bowen, Whitney Hawkins, Josh Matthew Cregger, Jr. (JJ), Aiden Rice, Callie Stewart, Taylor Stewart, Bo Stewart, Dawson Palumbo, Rowan Palumbo, and Nixon Palumbo; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

A special heartfelt thank you to our sister, Sherry, who put her life on hold to be a constant companion and caregiver for mom until the very end.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Paul Wright and Pastor Billy Tignor officiating. Special music will be provided by Linda Brandon, Gaynell Smith and Pat Galloway.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. The family will meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Greg Bowen, Josh Cregger, Chase Hamly, Nathan Bowen, Cody Bowen, Aiden Rice, Bo Stewart, and Hunter Hulse. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Cregger, Jr., Dawson Palumbo, Rowan Palumbo, and Nixon Palumbo.

Those who wish to honor Jamie’s memory are encouraged to give to The Gideons International to further spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world or to give to the church of charity of their choice for the same purpose. The Gideon’s International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.

