MOORESBURG - Pamela Annette Ball (Delph), 61, of Mooresburg, TN went to be with the Lord at 5:08 a.m., Sunday March 15, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center, after winning a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born on Sept.26, 1958 in Rogersville, TN to Larkin (June) and Helen Delph. She attended Rogersville High School and later graduated from Walter's State Community College as an EMT. She later found her calling as a home health caregiver. She enjoyed planting flowers and could bring any flower back to life! She also enjoyed spending time with family, especially with her three grandchildren which she loved and cherished dearly.

She was a devoted Christian, mother, nana, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist church.

It would be wrong to say Pamela lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Pamela stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Pamela. Just because she isn't here, doesn't mean she lost her fight. She fought the fight and kept good faith. She would always say, "If I go or if stay, I'm a winner either way."

She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Delph (Enix); brother, Tyrone Delph (Junie); twin sons, Shannon and Shawn Ball; aunts, Jenny Vee Abbott (Enix), Mary Ferrell (Enix) and Birdie Nell Herron (Begley) uncles, Carl Enix, Charles Enix and Jack Delph.

She is cherished in memory by her father, Larkin Delph, Jr. (June); sister, Lori Delph; son, Joshua Ball and wife and special daughter, Allison all of Rogersville, TN; daughter, Amber Ball of Mooresburg, TN; Three grandchildren, Layton Ball, Brylee Ball and Paxton Ball; nephew, Dillon Cradic; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to everyone for all their support, thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at East Rogersville Baptist Church with Rev. John Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on our behalf at https://give.vanderbilthealth.org/fundraiser/2716295 .