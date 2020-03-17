Mary Ruth Broadwater

Mary Ruth was born in Scott County, VA on April 22, 1934 and was the daughter of the late James Franklin and Thelma Lee (McClellan) Dean.

In addition to her parents, her sister, Merle Dougherty and brothers, Harold and Kyle Dean preceded her in death.

Surviving is her husband, Jerry Marvin Broadwater, Sr., Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Debra Blankenbeckler and husband, Gary, Snowflake, VA; son, Jerry Marvin Broadwater, Jr. and wife, Paula, Louisville, KY; grandchildren, Chad Blankenbeckler, Kimberly Culbertson and husband, Jeff, Steve Arterburn and wife, Mary, Jennifer Scott and husband, Jason, and Daniel M. Broadwater and wife, Amanda; 10 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Penley, Gate City, VA and Helen Horton and husband, Bob, Winston Salem, NC; brother, Cecil Dean, Huntsville, AL; along with several nieces and nephews.

A drop by visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times as the residence of her sister, Jean Penley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White officiating.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Bill Broadwater, Chad Blankenbeckler, Steve Arterburn, Cory Snelson, Dakota Blankenbeckler, and Preston Wood will serve as pallbearers. Sam Goins, Jimmy Penley, Scott Fields, and Denny Haynes will serve as honorary pallbearers.

An online guest register is available for the Broadwater family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.

