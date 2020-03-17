BIG STONE GAP, VA - Lucy Marie Hansel, 103, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, Va.

She was a native of Harlan, Ky. She was a member of the Sunshine Baptist Church, Harlan, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hansel; son, Earl Hansel; her parents, Henry and Victoria (Landham) Moore; and four sisters and one brother.

Surviving are her son, Ronnie Hansel and his wife, Linda Tingley Hansel, Boynton Beach, Fl.; daughter-in-law, Sue Shackleford Hansel, Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, David Hansel, Rhonda Collier (Alan), Jeffrey Hansel (Janine), Brian Hansel; great grandchildren, Aaron Collier (Shauna), Joe Collier, Lauren and Brock Hansel, and Taylor and Zachary Hansel; and great-great granddaughter, Meredith Jane Collier.; several nieces and nephews; and special family, Jeff and Karen Phillips, Jay Phillips and Jerry Phillips.

The family will receive friends 10am-11am Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 11am with Pastor Alan Collier officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 3000 Hwy 840, Baxter, Ky. 40806. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 2:00pm.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

