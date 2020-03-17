KINGSPORT - Geneva Kay Abbey, 72, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13th, 2020.

Geneva was born in 1947 in Church Hill, TN. She resided in the area her whole life. She met her husband Merritt while he was in the service through pen-pals. They were wed shortly after and raised a wonderful family. Geneva loved her kids dearly and her grandchildren were very special to her. She loved going places with her children like the flea markets every weekend or going out walking. She richly spoiled her grandchildren. Geneva was a very caring, kind, and giving soul who loved those around her and she was deeply loved by her family. We will greatly miss her smile, joy in her heart, and the sound of her voice on the phone.

She is preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Merritt Abbey; parents, Gordan and Anna Flanigan; brothers, Bill Flanigan, Wayne Flanigan; sister, Margaret Flanigan.

Geneva is survived by her sons, Jerry Flannigan and Sharon, Thomas Abbey and fiance Carmela, Michael Abbey; daughters, Lisa Bryant Abbey, Kim Abbey, Sara Abbey, and Nicole Abbey; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and several cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday March 19th from 5pm to 7pm at Christian Life Center. Funeral will follow with Pastor Jeremy Branham officiating. Graveside service will be held on Friday March 20th at Mountain Home VA Cemetery at 11am.

Special thanks to the Holston Valley Hospice Care Team specifically Paula, Deena, and all the others who took loving care of our mother.

