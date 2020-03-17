KINGSPORT - Annie Mae Miller of Kingsport, TN went to her heavenly home after an extended illness on March 15, 2020.

Ann was born October 31, 1929, in Barhamsville, VA to Ernest and Annie Miller who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her brother, Ernest Miller, Jr.; sister, Jessie Tarwater and brother-in-law Thomas Tarwater.

She is survived by her niece, Brenda Lewis (husband Bob) and her nephew, Larry Tarwater and three great nephews, their wives, and nine great great nephews and nieces.

Ann worked most of her life as a secretary-clerk for the VA hospital in Kecoughtan, VA until she retired. She loved her Lord and her church families in Williamsburg, VA and Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church in Kingsport. She served the Lord in her church as treasurer for many years and in any other way she could including the church nursery. Everyone who knew her always spoke of her as one of the kindest, sweetest people they had ever known.

A graveside service for Annie Mae Miller will be conducted at 11:30 am Friday March 20, 2020, in the Petsworth Baptist Church Cemetery; in Gloucester, Va. Rev. Bob Lewis will officiate. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am Friday.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Gideons International.

