William Winton Hopkins

KINGSPORT - William (Bill) Winton Hopkins, 85, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Kingsport, TN surrounded by his loving family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Martha Faye (Jones) Hopkins; his sons, Mike & wife Patti Shuler Hopkins; Greg & wife Lora Shuler Hopkins; Grandsons: Neyland, Shuler, Benjamin, Payton Hopkins, and Shane & Courtney Harr; Granddaughters: Kalei & Cody Wiggin, Lynnlee Hopkins; two great-grandchildren, Cendall Harr and Amelia Wiggin, and nine nephews and nieces.

Brother, Delmar and sister, Ardith preceded Bill in their transitions on this journey.

Born and raised in the foothills of the South Holston Mountains and Blountville, TN, Bill was the son of Ralph and Ethel (Ford) Hopkins. Bill graduated from Blountville High School. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was an Airman, First Class and served as Radar Operator in Lake City (now Rocky Top), TN.

After the Air Force, Bill moved to Kingsport where after a short stint at the Kingsport Press he worked for 30+ years for IBEW Local 934.

Bill had a passion for Tennessee Volunteer football, golf, pool, spiritual meditations, and sharing these with his family and friends. Bill had the great joy and privilege to spend significant time with his grandchildren. He took great advantage of this time to teach them golf, pool, and to love the Tennessee Vols!

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Bill’s caregivers, Rebekah Hooker and Payton Hopkins, for the wonderful care and friendship.

The family will hold a private ceremony of remembrance and celebration of Bill’s life.

His body was donated to Restore Life USA for organ and tissue donation.