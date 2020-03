NEWTON, MA - Pamela Lynn Sexton, formerly of Church Hill, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 12.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Iva Sexton. She is survived by her daughters, Wendie Derrick and Rebecca Kern; grandson, Alex Douyotas; sisters, Carol Ketron and Peggy Castle; and brother, David Sexton.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.