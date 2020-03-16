ROGERSVILLE - Imogene Williams, age 81, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Everett and Rosa Lee Cupp Garber.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean "Deano" Williams; sisters, Francis Laster, Helen Bennett, and Isobell Willis; brothers, Jay N. Garber, and Jimmy Garber; and son-in-law, Guy Mowell, Jr.

Survivors include her loving daughters, Teresa Mowell, and Kimberly Bradley; son, Michael Whitaker; sister, Nancy Kinley; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Floyd Ward and Rev. Richard Carroll officiating. The graveside service will be private.