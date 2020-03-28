Hanks, Wilson back in U.S. after coronavirus isolation

CANBERRA, Australia — Actor Tom Hanks and singer/actress Rita Wilson, his wife, returned to the United States on Friday, weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Australia.

The two arrived in Los Angeles by private jet and couldn’t look any happier, TMZ and The New York Post reported on Friday.

The New York Post said that Hanks, 63, was seen stretching down to touch the tarmac then doing a celebration dance after the aircraft arrived in Los Angeles.

Hanks and Wilson were briefly hospitalized with COVID-19 on Australia’s Gold Coast earlier this month. They then spent time in self-isolation but checked in with fans via Instagram.

The Oscar-winning actor was in Australia for the pre-production of director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on Elvis Presley, playing the role of the star’s manager, Col. Tom Parker. Production ceased after Hanks confirmed having COVID-19.

Wilson, also a Hollywood producer, made her singing debut at the Sydney Opera House at an event attended by about 207 people, including Hanks.

©2020 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Visit Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany) at www.dpa.de/English.82.0.html

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.