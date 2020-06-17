Five new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Northeast Tennessee, while Southwest Virginia remained level Wednesday.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s tracking webpage, (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington counties’ pandemic total climbed with no new deaths in Wednesday’s reporting.

Washington County added two cases for a total of 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Hawkins County also added two cases for a total of 37 and two deaths. Sullivan County added one case for 71 and two deaths.

Unicoi County remained at 52 cases and no deaths. Carter County’s case total stayed at 22 and one death, and Greene County remained at 55 and two deaths. Johnson County’s case total held at 25 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 32,143 cases and 497 deaths — increases of 313 and four, respectively.

The TDH reported 644,344 total PCR swab tests for the pandemic Wednesday, or 9.43% of the state’s 6.83 million residents. Positive results made up 37,420 of the total and negative results 606,924.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday were:

— Hawkins, 2,538 (50 positive, 2,488 negative) of 56,786 residents or 4.47%

— Sullivan, 5,902 (74 positive, 5,828 negative) of 158,348 or 3.76%

— Washington, 5,454 (117 positive, 5,337 negative) of 129,375 or 4.22%

— Johnson, 2,352 (25 positive, 2,327 negative) of 17,788 or 13.22%

— Carter, 2,321 (25 positive, 2,296 negative) of 56,391 or 4.12%

— Greene, 3,194 (62 positive, 3,122 negative) of 69,069 or 4.62%

— Unicoi, 1,170 (57 positive, 1,113 negative) of 17,883 or 6.54%

In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District remained at 46 cases and four deaths Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County held steady at nine cases and no deaths, while Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County stayed at eight cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 55,775 cases and 1,583 deaths Wednesday — increases of 444 and 13, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 546,685 of 8.63 million state residents, or 6.33%. For nasal swab testing only, 491,884 people have been tested to date, or 5.7%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 3,038 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.51%.

Testing rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 594 of 23,423 or 2.54%

— Norton, 383 of 3,981 or 9.62%

— Wise County, 1,276 of 37,383 or 3.41%

— Scott County, 785 of 21,566 or 3.64%