'Thrilled, relieved and excited': Local pride organizations celebrate landmark Supreme Court ruling for LGBTQ rights

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that gay and transgender employees are protected by federal anti-discrimination laws, a landmark ruling for gay rights that was welcomed by local pride organizations.

“TriPride is relieved, excited, and proud of today's Supreme Court decision that extends workplace protections to LGBTQ+ persons under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. It's been a long time coming and overdue, but it is a huge step towards ensuring equality and the same rights and protections for all Americans, regardless of their race, color, religion, gender, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” TriPride said in a statement to the Press.

TriPride board member Jamie Songer called it a “monumental day for our community, especially our transgender members such as myself.”

"All that we have been wanting is equal protection under the law, just like everyone else has,” Songer said. “Thanks to today's decision, we have those protections confirmed.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Neil Gorsuch voted with the court’s liberal justices in a 6-3 ruling, with Gorsuch writing that “an employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

PFLAG Tri-Cities, a diverse sexuality and gender support group for the family and friends of DSG individuals, said they were thrilled with the “momentous Supreme Court decision to affirm employment protections for LGBTQ+ individuals.”

In light of the current administration’s constant attacks undermining LGBTQ+ rights, this is a moment of relief for us and our loved ones,” the statement read. “However, this is only one area where queer and transgender folks have been under attack. PFLAG members cannot forget that federal laws do not fully protect the LBGTQ+ community, especially transgender people of color.”

PFLAG’s statement also lamented the Trump administration’s move to eliminate protections for transgender patients in healthcare settings, saying that “attacks such as this cannot stand.”

“During this time of pandemic, civil unrest, and increasing legislative attacks from the current administration, we cannot rest on our laurels after this ruling,” the statement continued. “There are a great many battles being fought for our community and PFLAG Tri-Cities remains committed and focused on support, education, and advocacy for our queer and transgender community until we can all live without fear, secure in our equal rights.”

Washington County Democratic Party Chair Kate Craig similarly denounced the Trump administration’s decision to erase those protections while celebrating Monday’s ruling.

“In this forward march toward justice and equality, today’s decision ensures that LGBTQ+ workers are equal under the law,” Craig said. “This decision comes just days after the Trump administration finalized the Affordable Care Act rules, allowing healthcare providers to discriminate against transgender patients.

“However, today’s decision and the clear affirmation regarding the inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community as protected on the basis of sex and could easily find the Trump administration’s ACA guidelines unconstitutional,” Craig continued.

Songer, meanwhile, expressed remorse about the passing of Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman fired from her job as a funeral director in 2013 after announcing she would transition to becoming a woman. Stephens died at her home from kidney failure on May 12, the New York Times reported. Songer called the ruling bittersweet that Stephens “didn't survive to see this profound victory.”

“(H)er legacy will live on with this ruling," Songer said.

