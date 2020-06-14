Region holds level in COVID-19 cases

Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee held level in COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to reports from both states’ health departments.

The LENOWISCO Health District remained at 45 cases and four deaths for an eighth straight day Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County’s totals remained at seven cases and two deaths and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 54,506 cases and 1,546 deaths Sunday — increases of 637 and five, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 519,782 of 8.63 million state residents, or 6.02 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 466,597 people have been tested to date, or 5.41 percent.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 2,934 of the district’s 86,471 population have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.39 percent.

Test rates by locality were:

- Lee County, 572 of 23,423, or 2.44 percent

- Norton, 344 of 3,981, or 8.64 percent

- Wise County, 1,255 of 37,383, or 3.36 percent

- Scott County, 763 of 21,566, or 3.54 percent

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), seven Northeast Tennessee counties remained level in cases and deaths Sunday.

Washington County remained at 90 cases and no deaths. Unicoi County stayed at 53 and no deaths.

TDH adjusted Sullivan County’s total back to 70 cases and two deaths. Carter County remained at 20 cases and one death, with Greene County staying at 53 cases and two deaths. Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases and two deaths, and Johnson County remained at 24 cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 30,432 cases and 475 deaths — increases of 891 and three, respectively.

TDH reported 601,161 total PCR swab tests for the pandemic Sunday, or 9.01 percent. Positive results made up 35,423 of the total and negative results 579,620.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee, as of Sunday, were:

- Hawkins, 2,428 (48 positive, 2,380 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.28 percent

- Sullivan, 5,635 (73 positive, 5,562 negative) of 158,348, or 3.56 percent

- Washington, 5,092 (115 positive, 4,977 negative) of 129,375, or 3.94 percent

- Johnson, 2,155 (26 positive, 2,129 negative) of 17,788, or 12.12 percent

- Carter, 2,198 (23 positive, 2,175 negative) of 56,391, or 3.9 percent

- Greene, 2,926 (61 positive, 2,865 negative) of 69,069, or 4.24 percent

- Unicoi, 1,016 (58 positive, 958 negative) of 17,883, or 5.68 percent