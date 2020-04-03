Sullivan County Sheriff's Office to assist high-risk population

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced Friday his office will launch a program next week to assist those considered to be at high risk for contracting COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., high-risk members of the community may call on the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to pick up essential items.

“I know that we are living in a challenging time because of COVID-19. This anxious and unusual time brings unforeseen difficulties, but I feel as a community that we can rise to the challenge. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to quality public safety, and we want to support and assist in any way necessary,” Cassidy said in a news release.

“It is our hope that beginning this program on Monday, April 6 will help those members of our community that are most vulnerable. I want the members of the community to know that we are living with this life-altering pandemic right alongside each and every one of them. During the next few weeks, let’s all work together to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, the Centers for Disease Control believes older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Sullivan County residents who are part of that high-risk population can call (423) 279-6064 or (423) 279-7506 to request assistance through the SCSO.