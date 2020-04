BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Wyatt Hollow Road in Bristol.

SCSO spokesman Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a news release the call was received just after 4:30 p.m.

The crash involved a single vehicle and remains under investigation by the SCSO’s Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support (FIRST) Team, according to Seabolt. The name of the deceased individual is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.