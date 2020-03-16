Kingsport suspends all programs and events; facilities to remain open

KINGSPORT – All Kingsport-sponsored programs, classes and events have been suspended indefinitely. This decision comes from City Manager Chris McCartt at the recommendation of the CDC and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

All city facilities will remain open under normal operating hours. City staff will attempt to reschedule any paid programs and honor tickets that have already been sold. Anyone who wishes to cancel should reach out to the respective facility.

This information is subject to change as the city continues to monitor the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19.

Facility List

· Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: The park will remain open, but all programs—planetarium shows, astronomy programs, nature programs —are suspended.

· Kingsport Aquatic Center: The facility will remain open, but all swim lessons, water aerobics classes, training courses and other programs are suspended.

· Kingsport Carousel: The carousel will follow its current operating schedule.

· Kingsport Farmers Market: The market will delay its opening until May 2.

· Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts: All programs and classes are suspended.

· Kingsport Public Library: The library will remain open, but all programs, classes and club meetings are suspended.

· Kingsport Parks and Recreation: All city parks will remain open to the public, but all programming including athletics are suspended. Open gym hours at Lynn View Community Center and the V.O. Dobbins Center are also suspended.

· Kingsport Senior Center: All programs and classes are suspended, but the lounge and other facility spaces will remain open. The Renaissance Center’s open gym hours are also suspended.

Rental Recommendations

At this time, the city is not canceling any rentals within the above facilities, but urges citizens to follow CDC guidelines. As of March 15, the CDC recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone in-person events of more than 50 people. If anyone who has already booked a rental has questions or wishes to cancel, please reach out to the facility directly.

For up-to-date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, please visit kingsporttn.gov.