Hawkins teen who was subject of massive manhunt found hiding under bed

CARTERS VALLEY — A Kingsport teen who was the subject of a massive manhunt following alleged multiple car thefts, auto burglaries and two high speed chases was arrested Wednesday evening after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found him hiding under a bed at his girlfriend’s house

Police told the Times News that 19-year-old Devin Allen Ray Rose acted with total disregard for the lives of others during the course of two high speed police pursuits, including one in the Hickory Hills community Tuesday evening near Church Hill that went through yards, fences and fields.

Rose was also wanted in Sullivan County for allegedly stealing a Trans Am in the Bluff City area over the weekend. He is also accused of multiple auto burglaries and car thefts in Mount Carmel, and those charges are pending.

Carnage in Hickory Hills

Around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, HCSO Deputy Hunter Jones responded to a report of a stolen vehicle sighting at the Whistle Stop Market on Carters Valley Road near Church Hill.

Deputies were advised that Rose was armed and dangerous, and they responded to 241 Hickory Hills Road, which is the home of Rose’s girlfriend and her mother.

Upon their arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with Rose, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport, at the rear of the residence.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in a news release that deputies ordered Rose to stop, but he entered a stolen truck and fled the scene in a reckless manner, nearly striking two deputies who had been approaching him on foot.

Lawson said Rose fled the property traveling south on Hickory Hills Road, then turned left into a driveway off Hickory Hills Road, exited the east side of the driveway and struck a fence. Rose then allegedly exited the backyard and drove through a field, where he struck another fence while re-entering Hickory Hills Road.

“Due to Mr. Rose driving with complete disregard for the life and limb of the general public and all involved law enforcement officers, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, and both vehicles collided, causing damage to the patrol car,” Lawson stated in his release. “At that time, Mr. Rose then fled North on Hickory Hills Road, then struck another patrol car driven by a deputy. Mr. Rose then wrecked at Bright Road and again fled law enforcement on foot.”

High speed pursuit No. 2

Video surveillance acquired by HCSO Detective Ken Sturgill allegedly showed Rose driving a black 2013 Ford F150 pickup that had been reported stolen from a Carters Valley Road residence early Wednesday morning.

HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen told the Times News that on Wednesday morning the HCSO reportedly spotted Rose again behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle in the Allandale area.

Rose reportedly fled into Kingsport and managed to get away again.

Overnight Tuesday, between high speed chases, Rose allegedly went on an auto burglary spree in the Wolfe Laurel Estates subdivision in Mount Carmel, where he allegedly stole at least two more vehicles and possibly two firearms.

“Everybody is still leaving their cars unlocked”

Mount Carmel Police Department Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times News Wednesday that every case of auto burglary and theft in the Wolfe Laurel Subdivision spree was the result of victims leaving their vehicles unlocked, and in some cases, leaving the keys in the vehicle.

“He has ripped off a whole subdivision, and we had a truck stolen that we’ve since recovered,” Lunsford said. “We’re suspecting that he has stolen at least two vehicles out of Mount Carmel so far. We’ve also got about 10 auto burglaries so far that we’re trying to sort through.”

Lunsford added, “The problem is, everybody is still leaving their cars unlocked, and some leave their keys in their car. Not one vehicle that was burgled had the window busted out. He’s going car to car, opening doors and taking everything out of your car. And if you leave your keys in the car, he steals your car. He’s going around testing door handles, and if your doors are unlocked, you’re going to be a victim. If everybody locked their cars, this guy would be out of business.”

Hiding under the bed

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hawkins and Sullivan County deputies went to 241 Hickory Hills Road, Church Hill, where they made contact with Haley Powell, 19 (Rose’s girlfriend) and Amy Powell, 41, (Haley Powell’s mother). Both women allegedly stated Rose wasn’t there.

Rose was subsequently found in a locked bedroom hiding under a bed. Amy Powell and Haley Powell were both arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

“He's just playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ in real life”



Allen estimated that 10-12 homeowners suffered property damage during the Hickory Hills pursuit.

“We have to worry about other people’s lives,” Allen said. “He was not. He drove more off-road than he did on-road.”

Lunsford said, “This guy don’t care. He’s high on meth. He’s young. He’s dumb. He’s just playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ in real life.”

The HCSO charged Rose with theft over $10,000, two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of stolen property, felony evading arrest, two counts of evading arrest by foot, reckless driving, vandalism, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident, three counts of failure to report an accident, and driving on a suspended license.

The MCPD cases remained under investigation Wednesday with charges pending.