A Father's Day reminder for men to to take care of themselves

Men’s Health Week is observed each year leading up to Father’s Day, and what better way to celebrate the men in our lives than to promote their health and well-being? The purpose of Men’s Health Week is to heighten the awareness of preventable health problems, to encourage early detection and treatment of disease and to act as a reminder for men to take steps to be healthier.

Healthy Habits

￼Eat healthy: Try each day to include a variety of fruits and vegetables that have many vitamins and minerals that will offer protection from chronic diseases.

Be active: Being physically active helps control your weight, reduces the risk of heart disease along with some cancers, and can improve overall mental health.

￼Say no: Saying no to tobacco has immediate and long-term benefits. It lowers the risk for cancers and eliminates secondhand smoke for the ones around you.

Just breathe: Stress plays a factor in several illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Find ways to reduce stress caused by physical and emotional tension. Talking with a friend or loved one, starting a new hobby, or trying a new physical activity are some ways to help cope with the everyday stress in your life.

Know The Signs

Heart attack: Symptoms could be pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, or back. Feeling weak or light-headed. Chest pain and discomfort. Pain in arms or shoulder. Shortness of breath.

￼High blood pressure: Severe headache or anxiety. Shortness of breath. Nosebleeds. Feeling pulsations in neck or head.

￼Prostate cancer: Trouble urinating. Frequent urination. Decreased force of urination. Difficulty starting or stopping the urine stream.

￼Colon cancer: Diarrhea. Constipation. Blood in stool. Fatigue. Unexplained weight loss. Abdominal pain. Bloating.

￼Depression: Persistent sadness, grumpiness, feelings of hopelessness, tiredness, and decreased energy or thoughts of suicide.

Get regular checkups

Studies show that men are less likely than women to visit a doctor or schedule a yearly physical. Since this is true, men are less likely to visit their primary care physician until they have some symptoms.

However, though many diseases or illnesses have symptoms, some do not show warning signs until it’s too late. Among them are high cholesterol, diabetes, pancreatic cancer, and HIV. It is essential to have regular checkups so that issues can be identified and treated early.

Healthy Kingsport wanted to provide some tips and knowledge this week for the men in our community; we care about you. For some ideas on how to stay active and healthy, visit healthykingsport.org, follow us on Facebook and like us on Instagram.

Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy.

Desteny Ferguson is the program coordinator. She can be reached at [email protected]