ETSU establishes COVID-19 testing site

“One of the best ways we can mitigate the spread of the disease is to increase testing availability so that people who have a positive test will take proper quarantine measures and not continue to spread the disease,” Dr. Jonathan Moorman, Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine, said in a statement. “ETSU Health is providing this site to serve our community by lightening the load on our health care system and the local health departments.”

ETSU will be partnering with commercial testing company LabCorp to provide the tests, which will be available to those with and without insurance by appointment.

“Individuals will need to have symptoms consistent with coronavirus infection,” Moorman, who was named to Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 task force, said. “We do not want people who just have a runny nose to take limited resources away from people who really need the test.”

