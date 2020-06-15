NET, SWVA each add COVID-19 case

Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee each added a confirmed COVID-19 case, according to reports Monday from both states’ health departments.

The LENOWISCO Health District climbed to 46 cases but remained at four deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at nine cases and no deaths, Wise County remained at 27 cases and two deaths. Scott County rose from seven to eight cases and two deaths, and Norton stood at two cases and no deaths.

Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 54,886 cases and 1,552 deaths Monday — increases of 380 and six, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 530,432 of 8.63 million state residents, or 6.15%. For nasal swab testing only, 476,573 people have been tested to date, or 5.52%.

In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 2,976 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 3.44%.

Test rates by locality were:

— Lee County, 584 of 23,423, or 2.49%.

— Norton, 353 of 3,981, or 8.87%.

— Wise County, 1,264 of 37,383, or 3.38%.

— Scott County, 777 of 21,566, or 3.6%.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Johnson County added one case for a total of 25 and no deaths during the pandemic.

Washington County remained at 90 cases and no deaths. Unicoi County stayed at 53 and no deaths.

Sullivan County stayed at 70 cases and two deaths. Carter County remained at 20 cases and one death, with Greene County staying at 53 cases and two deaths. Hawkins County stayed at 34 cases.

Statewide, Tennessee reported 31,160 cases and 483 deaths — increases of 728 and eight, respectively.

TDH reported 629,769 total PCR swab tests for the pandemic Monday, or 9.22%. Positive results made up 36,284 of the total and negative results 593,485.

The county testing rates in Northeast Tennessee on Monday were:

— Hawkins, 2,491 (48 positive, 2,443 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 4.39%.

— Sullivan, 5,778 (73 positive, 5,705 negative) of 158,348, or 3.76%.

— Washington, 5,313 (116 positive, 5,197 negative) of 129,375, or 3.97%.

— Johnson, 2,335 (26 positive, 2,309 negative) of 17,788, or 13.13%.

— Carter, 2,270 (23 positive, 2,247 negative) of 56,391, or 4.03%.

— Greene, 3,138 (61 positive, 3,077 negative) of 69,069, or 4.54%.

— Unicoi, 1,054 (58 positive, 996 negative) of 17,883, or 5.89%.